Laser Co. Covered Up Exec's Misconduct, Say Investors

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of laser-sensing tech company Velodyne Lidar Inc. opened separate derivative and direct class lawsuits in Delaware and California on Friday accusing the company, its top officers and its directors of duty breaches and disclosure failures that sent the company's shares plunging in February. The cases in the U.S. District Courts for Delaware and the Northern District of California were the second and third proposed class claims targeting the company, its directors and officers for alleged violations of federal securities laws and associated corporate duty faults. In the Delaware derivative case, filed on Friday, investor Peter D'Arcy sought damages on behalf...

