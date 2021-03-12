Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Ropes, Skadden

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Apollo Global Management buys retirement company Athene in an $11 billion deal, cybersecurity company McAfee Corp. sells a division for $4 billion, and DuPont buys Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion. Apollo's $11B Athene Acquisition Apollo Global Management will snap up retirement services provider Athene in an all-stock deal that values the target at $11 billion and is steered by six law firms, according to a Monday statement. The Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP team representing the conflicts committee of the Apollo board of directors includes tax partner Marcy Geller and associate Tyler Robbins. The Latham...

