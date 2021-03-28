Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law360 (March 28, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys took on pharmaceutical giant Bayer over a device allegedly causing serious harm to women. Some went toe-to-toe with tech giants Facebook, Apple and Google over issues including patent infringement and data privacy. One faced off with Blue Cross BlueShield insurers, resulting in a settlement worth over $2 billion.

Brad Caldwell

Caldwell Cassady

Jay Edelson

Edelson PC

Fidelma Fitzpatrick

Motley Rice

Brendan Glackin

Lieff Cabraser

Julie Goldsmith Reiser

Cohen Milstein

David E. Gottlieb

Wigdor

Elizabeth Graham

Grant & Eisenhofer

Megan Jones

Hausfeld

Sharan Nirmul

Kessler Topaz

William T. Reid IV

Reid Collins

Patrick A. Salvi

Salvi Schostok

