Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar

Law360 (March 28, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys took on pharmaceutical giant Bayer over a device allegedly causing serious harm to women. Some went toe-to-toe with tech giants Facebook, Apple and Google over issues including patent infringement and data privacy. One faced off with Blue Cross BlueShield insurers, resulting in a settlement worth over $2 billion. Brad Caldwell Caldwell Cassady Jay Edelson Edelson PC Fidelma Fitzpatrick Motley Rice Brendan Glackin Lieff Cabraser Julie Goldsmith Reiser Cohen Milstein David E. Gottlieb Wigdor Elizabeth Graham Grant & Eisenhofer Megan Jones Hausfeld Sharan Nirmul Kessler Topaz William T. Reid IV Reid Collins Patrick A. Salvi Salvi Schostok These performances helped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS