Top Dem's F-35 Cutback Plan Faces Strong Headwinds

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- The House Armed Services Committee chairman's desire to pare back the F-35 fighter jet program faces a number of potential obstacles, including entrenched lawmaker support and the significant wind-up period and expenses for developing new jets. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., criticized the F-35 in March 5 comments at the Brookings Institution, saying it "doesn't work particularly well" and is expensive to operate. Smith said that although he didn't believe Congress could eliminate the program entirely, he wanted to "stop throwing money down that particular rathole" in favor of a broader, more "cost-effective" range of fighter jets. Although his chairmanship gives him...

