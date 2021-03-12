ITC Keeps Probe Of Russian, Indian Polymer On Track

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday found that imports of a versatile polymer used to make bearings, gaskets and lab equipment from Russia and India are threatening U.S. producers, keeping alive an investigation that may result in duties on the products. In a preliminary vote, the ITC unanimously found that the Russian and Indian shipments of granular polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, have materially injured U.S. producers, clearing an early hurdle in the probe that began with petitions from New York-based producer Daikin America Inc. "As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigations," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS