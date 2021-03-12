Calif. Insurance Agency Says Best Buy Fridge Causes Fires

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- A California-based insurance agency has sued Best Buy Stores LP in California state court, alleging on Friday that the retail giant negligently made and sold a minifridge with a defect causing a fire that burned parts of its policyholder's house. In the complaint, California Fair Plan Association said Best Buy is liable for its insured's losses and asked the retail behemoth to reimburse it the over $78,500 in damages it paid. It is alleging negligence, strict product liability, and breach of warranties. The agency's policyholder, Dorothy Reik, bought a mini refrigerator from Best Buy's in-house brand Insignia and put it in...

