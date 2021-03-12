AC Repairman's Suit Renewal Not Too Late, 11th Circ. Finds

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday revived a suit by an air conditioner repairman alleging a unit made by Emerson Climate Technologies Inc. spewed hot oil on him, saying he'd properly renewed his suit after voluntarily dismissing a previous complaint. The three-judge panel found that while Vincent Jester may have violated the stipulation of dismissal by filing his renewal in the wrong court, it nonetheless was sufficient for him to reserve his rights to pursue the case. In 2016, Jester was investigating complaints about an Emerson air conditioning unit at a restaurant in Atlanta when its compressor allegedly vented, scalding him with...

