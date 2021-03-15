Amazon Nixed Job Offer After Illegal Drug Test, Applicant Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Amazon warehouse applicant hit the company with a proposed class action on Friday alleging that he was unfairly knocked out of the running for a sorting position because he tested positive for marijuana, even though New York City law bans this kind of preemployment screening. Michael Thomas' suit, which names Amazon.com Inc. as a defendant, includes one count of violating the New York City Human Rights Law. He said he was not informed of any requirement to operate machinery or heavy equipment, which would qualify as exemptions to the marijuana test ban under the NYCHRL. "No legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons exist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS