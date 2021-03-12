3 Factors To Watch When Justices Rule On Media Ownership

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court could rule as early as this spring on whether the Federal Communications Commission was justified in relaxing its media ownership rules. While some experts anticipate the court will grant the agency wide latitude, the justices did ask a surprising number of questions during arguments that could be interpreted as hostile to the commission. During oral arguments on Jan. 19, the justices probed whether the FCC adequately considered female and minority control of broadcast stations before it scrapped its bans on broadcast-newspaper and television-radio cross-ownership, nixed restrictions on cross-station advertising agreements, and dropped a diversity-of-viewpoints rule for local...

