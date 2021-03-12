7th Circ. Affirms Zurich's Win In TCPA Coverage Battle

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision on Friday that found Zurich American Insurance Co. does not have a duty to defend Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC against accusations that the loan servicer autodialed consumer cellphones in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a 17-page opinion on Friday, a three-judge panel unanimously found that Ocwen did not demonstrate that any of the allegations it faces from borrower Tracy Beecroft fall within the policy's coverage that would trigger Zurich's duty to defend the loan servicer. Beecroft alleges that the loan servicer called her cellphone around 58 times with an autodialer,...

