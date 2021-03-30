Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Cohen Milstein's Julie Goldsmith Reiser

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Julie Goldsmith Reiser realized she was supposed to represent plaintiffs while she was defending against one. Julie G. Reiser Cohen Milstein What Influenced Her Career: "All of a sudden I found myself thinking, 'Oh, I should try to get [the plaintiff I was defending against] some more money to go to college.' And that was the end of my thinking that I should be on the defense side." In the late 1990s, Reiser, then working for Reed McClure in Seattle, was representing an insurance carrier against a young woman who was injured after slipping and falling on a curb and whose...

