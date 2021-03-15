FCC Warns Stations To Be Upfront About Sponsored Content

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is warning broadcasters to toe the line when it comes to clearly announcing that they're airing sponsored content, holding a recent $233,000 penalty up as an example of what might happen to those who flout agency rules. The agency issued the reminder about its sponsorship identification rules on Friday, as radio and television stations prepare to reapply for their licenses, which are all set to expire by 2022 and 2023 respectively. With everyone's licenses up for renewal, the FCC will take into account both negative and positive comments filed by the public when considering the application to...

