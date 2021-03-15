Students Accuse Testing Site ProctorU Of Breaching BIPA

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A group of Illinois students has alleged that online testing platform ProctorU Inc. breached the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by not taking reasonable steps to secure the safety of facial scan data it collected to monitor students during remote exams. In a proposed class action filed Friday in Illinois federal court, students Rutvik Thakkar, William Gonigam and Andrea Kohlenberg claim that ProctorU — which has become more popular as schools move to remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic — violated BIPA by failing to stop students' data from being stolen and offered for sale on an online forum for hackers in July....

