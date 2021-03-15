Renewables Co. Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Tax Credits

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Renewable Energy Group Inc.'s renewable fuel blending problems and weak internal controls led to an inflated stock price that eventually popped when the issues were made public, a stockholder has alleged in a proposed class action. Chris Olson wants to represent a class of shareholders against the company and certain executives who allegedly didn't properly keep track of how much of a biodiesel tax credit the company could claim. The company said in February 2021 that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service for a $40.5 million assessment, not including interest, and would restate some of its past...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS