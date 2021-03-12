Can The NCAA Block A 'Vasectomy Mayhem' Trademark?

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- With the March Madness basketball tournament looming, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is making headlines over a trademark fight with a Virginia urology office that wants to use the term "Vasectomy Mayhem." Yes, you read that right. The association, known for aggressively protecting its rights to March Madness, filed a petition with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board last month seeking to cancel a trademark registration for the bizarre phrase held by Virginia Urology Center PC. The urologists likely picked the name because of a quirky phenomenon: Research shows that vasectomy appointments tend to spike in late March during the NCAA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS