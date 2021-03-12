WME Beats Virgin Fest COVID Force Majeure Suit, For Now

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California judge on Friday freed William Morris Endeavor from Virgin Fest Los Angeles' lawsuit seeking to recover prepaid deposits after COVID-19 caused the event's cancellation, but he shot down the talent agency's bid to toss the case for good, saying the plaintiff can amend the complaint and try again. After a video conference hearing on demurrer motions filed by WME and for the touring companies behind musicians Lizzo and Ellie Goulding in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Mark H. Epstein issued an order that said the agreements the parties signed protected WME from being sued for what is essentially a...

