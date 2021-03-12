Brand Battles: DHS Aims To Block 'COVID PreCheck' App

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is fighting an application for a "COVID PreCheck" mobile app, citing its "TSA PreCheck" expedited airport screening program — plus three other cases you need to know. Keeping Things in 'Check' The U.S. Department of Homeland Security went to the board to oppose a "COVID PreCheck" application filed by SafePassport Inc., citing its own registrations for the TSA PreCheck program. Travel may still be restricted because of the COVID-19 crisis, but that didn't stop DHS — which secures the country's air,...

