Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revlon Lenders Fight Citi Bid To Keep $500M Under Freeze

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Revlon Inc. creditors that were mistakenly wired more than $500 million by Citibank NA urged a New York federal judge on Friday to release the funds from a monthslong freeze while the bank heads to the Second Circuit in its fight to get the money back.

Citibank has asked for an injunction to extend the freeze as it challenges U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman's Feb. 16 ruling that the creditors, a group of Revlon's syndicated lenders, can keep the hundreds of millions the bank sent to them by accident last summer.

Without an extension, the bank has argued its appeal could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!