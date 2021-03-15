Revlon Lenders Fight Citi Bid To Keep $500M Under Freeze

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Revlon Inc. creditors that were mistakenly wired more than $500 million by Citibank NA urged a New York federal judge on Friday to release the funds from a monthslong freeze while the bank heads to the Second Circuit in its fight to get the money back. Citibank has asked for an injunction to extend the freeze as it challenges U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman's Feb. 16 ruling that the creditors, a group of Revlon's syndicated lenders, can keep the hundreds of millions the bank sent to them by accident last summer. Without an extension, the bank has argued its appeal could...

