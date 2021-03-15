Pinnacle Table Dealers Get Cert. In Missouri Tip-Pool Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Pinnacle Entertainment table game dealers can move forward as a conditional collective on claims that an illegal tip-pooling arrangement resulted in unpaid wages and that the gaming company diverted money from checks to pay fees, a Missouri federal court has ruled. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner said the dealers had met the lenient standard for conditional collective certification on claims that Pinnacle and 10 subsidiaries failed to ensure dual-rate employees got pooled tips only for certain paid time off, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. "Plaintiffs have presented sufficient evidence at this stage to show defendants...

