Costco Escapes Suit Over AirPod Charger Ads

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge freed Costco Friday from a proposed class action claiming AirPods purchased from the store were falsely advertised as having wireless charging capabilities, ruling that online reviews used by the customer as evidence actually hurt his case. U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns dismissed with prejudice all individual claims filed by California resident Jason Thomas while also dismissing without prejudice the single class claim of negligent misrepresentation. The judge said in the order that Thomas asked the court to take judicial notice of 10 online customer reviews, which were ultimately not persuasive and did not amount to much....

