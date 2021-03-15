Planet Hollywood Wants COVID-19 Losses Covered

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Restaurant chain Planet Hollywood sued its insurer Zurich American Insurance Co. for denying claims for COVID-19-related losses, arguing that its "all risks" policy doesn't contain exclusions for pandemics. In its complaint Friday, Planet Hollywood said Zurich "forsook its contractual commitment to Planet Hollywood in its hour of dire financial need" and improperly denied its claim for losses worth tens of millions of dollars incurred from the government-ordered shutdowns meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restaurant chain said its "all risks" policy is meant to include coverage of all risks of loss except for those expressly and specifically excluded....

