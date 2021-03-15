After High Court Win, Liu Can't Get SEC Asset Freeze Lifted

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit will not lift the asset freeze on the husband and wife duo whose challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's disgorgement powers went before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020. An appellate panel said Friday that although the high court has vacated a California federal district judge's order for Charles Liu and his wife, Xin Wang, to disgorge almost $27 million, the justices did not disrupt the finding that the couple had misappropriated funds from investors in an EB-5 visa program. The California federal court therefore did not abuse its discretion when it called for Liu and...

