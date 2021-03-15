Colombian Wants Fugitive Status Lifted In $350M Bribery Case

Law360, Miami (March 15, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Colombian businessman sought Monday to shake off his official fugitive status over charges that he used U.S. banks to launder funds for a $350 million bribery scheme in Venezuela, but prosecutors told a Miami federal judge that he fits the guidelines and rebutted his arguments of diplomatic immunity. Counsel for Alex Nain Saab Moran, who is currently in custody in the Cape Verde Islands while fighting extradition to the United States, urged Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to vacate his August 2019 order designating Saab as a fugitive and...

