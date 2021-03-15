NRA, AG Reach Deal On Board Member's Ch. 11 Deposition

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association told a Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the Office of the New York Attorney General that will allow an NRA board member to sit for a deposition focused on the organization's decision to file for Chapter 11 protection in January. During a virtual hearing, NRA attorney Gregory E. Garman of Garman Turner Gordon LLP said that the parties held a discussion session on Sunday that resulted in the deal for NRA board member Phillip Journey to sit for a short, focused deposition where New York Attorney General Letitia James will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS