3 Firms Assemble $6B Deal For Extended Stay America

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Blackstone and Starwood Capital, represented by Simpson Thacher and Kirkland & Ellis, respectively, have teamed up to buy Fried Frank-advised hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. and its real estate investment trust subsidiary for roughly $6 billion, the companies said Monday. The all-cash agreement sees a 50/50 joint venture between Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group picking up Extended Stay America and its REIT subsidiary ESH Hospitality Inc. for $19.50 per share, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of about 23.3% over the average trading price of Extended Stay America stock for the last 30...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS