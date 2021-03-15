Gov't Wants Surgical No-Poach Suits Iced Amid Criminal Case

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers are seeking to have their criminal no-poaching case against a UnitedHealth Group surgical unit wrap up before private litigants get a stab at proposed class actions pending against the medical provider in Illinois federal court. The U.S. Department of Justice filed Friday for an immediate stay in the private litigation while the court weighs its request for a nine-month delay in order to give it time to prosecute its first-ever criminal no-poach case. The DOJ has accused Surgical Care Affiliates LLC of plotting with competitors to not snag each other's employees. "A stay would promote judicial efficiency, protect the integrity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS