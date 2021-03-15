RBS Loses Appeal Of £4.6M Disability Discrimination Claim

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 7:51 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court on Monday refused to quash a £4.6 million ($6.3 million) award that Royal Bank of Scotland has to pay a former customer service worker for discrimination, calling the bank's efforts to revive the employment fight "fallacious." The Court of Appeal dismissed RBS' appeal against a 2017 decision from the Employment Tribunal, rejecting the bank's argument that the case should be reheard before another tribunal because of an alleged "procedural irregularity" related to the former employee's ability to testify. The employee, identified in the court documents only as AB, worked as a customer services officer at various RBS...

