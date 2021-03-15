Mexico Power Law Redo Short-Circuits Clean Energy Work

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Mexico's controversial weakening of electricity industry reforms in order to bolster its state-owned utility will chill clean energy project investment in the country and hamper both Mexican and North American efforts to combat climate change, experts say. The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is reversing course on his predecessor's policies that opened the country's power sector to private investment, opening a Pandora's box of legal fights. The regulatory uncertainty is grinding to a halt renewable energy development that had been flourishing in Mexico. Constitutional challenges have been launched against a recent amendment of the country's electricity industry law that...

