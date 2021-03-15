Oil Cos. Lose Bid To Keep Hawaii Climate Suits In Fed. Court

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Energy giants including Chevron Inc. lost their emergency bid to keep Hawaii climate change suits in federal court, with a Ninth Circuit panel saying Saturday it's not convinced the companies would suffer irreparable harm if the case moves forward in state court. A two-judge panel refused the effort by the companies just days before an emergency Monday deadline for them to try to convince the appeals court to stay a district court ruling sending the case back to Hawaii state court. That court is originally where the Maui and Honolulu governments sued the companies — which include Sunoco LP, Royal Dutch...

