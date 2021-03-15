Teamsters Get Partial Win In Union Recognition Spat

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has handed a partial win to a Teamsters local in its suit alleging a transportation contractor violated a national pact by failing to adhere to a card check process in which the company would recognize the union at facilities where it earned majority support. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder on Friday granted a portion of Teamsters Local 848's motion for summary judgment, shutting down MV Transportation Inc.'s argument that it was not bound to agreements with the union requiring the company to recognize a bargaining unit at a Beverly Hills facility after it achieved majority support....

