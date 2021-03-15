UK's Northern Ireland Customs Policy Violates Pact, EU Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The European Union initiated legal proceedings against the United Kingdom on Monday, saying its decision not to require customs declarations for items sent to Northern Ireland breaches the agreement governing Britain's exit from the trading bloc. A letter of formal notice from the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, took the U.K. to task for guidance issued this month that said no customs declarations are required for goods sent from Great Britain to consumers in Northern Ireland. "The recent measures once again set the U.K. on the path of a deliberate breach of its international law obligations," Maroš Šefčovič, the commission's...

