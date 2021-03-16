Success Of Novel FCA Theory Would Burden Health Providers

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- In U.S. v. Catholic Health System of Long Island Inc., a case the district court itself recognized could have "broad-reaching ramifications for healthcare facilities," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will soon consider whether a legally sufficient False Claims Act claim can be predicated upon an alleged violation of a federal felony criminal statute prohibiting conversion of federal health care benefits.[1] Judge Margo K. Brodie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York recently certified an interlocutory appeal of her denial of a motion to dismiss the complaint incorporating this novel theory. In moving...

