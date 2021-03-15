NJ Judge Reprimanded For Practicing Law While Ineligible

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Judge Guy W. Killen, who also works as an attorney, has been reprimanded by the New Jersey Supreme Court for representing clients and sitting on a municipal court bench while he was ineligible to practice law. Judge Killen, an attorney who serves as the chief judge for the municipal court in Vineland, was reprimanded by the Supreme Court on March 9 after admitting he practiced law and served as a judge for five months while ineligible to do so for failing to maintain an interest-bearing account for client funds. From Oct. 17, 2017, through March 29, 2018, Judge Killen was placed...

