Hawaii Fund To Lead Wells Fargo Risky Lending Class Action

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii pension fund on Monday was tapped to lead a proposed class action suit accusing Wells Fargo of making billions of dollars worth of risky commercial loans, though the federal judge overseeing the case ordered that the fund must consider applications by law firms to serve as class counsel. In his order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup appointed an institutional investor, the Hawaii Employees' Retirement System, to serve as lead plaintiff in the suit. By the court's calculation, he said, the pension fund's alleged net loss was roughly three times greater than the alleged losses of its lead plaintiff competition,...

