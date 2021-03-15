Dems Call For End To ICE's Local Detention Contracts

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., led two dozen Democrats on Monday in calling for the phase-out of immigration detention contracts with state, county and local jails and prisons, saying the agreements incentivizes localities to detain immigrants. Frequently, the money U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offers localities to detain immigrants is "substantially higher" than what the state government offers to detain individuals serving out a criminal sentence, according to Omar's letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Susan Rice, the director of the Domestic Policy Council. "In order to truly sever the financial incentives causing the expansion of an unnecessary and abuse-ridden...

