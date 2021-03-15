Biden Tells 9th Circ. Trump Offshore Drilling Suit Is Now Moot

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to kill a suit over the Trump administration's efforts to open up fossil fuel drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, arguing it's moot because President Joe Biden has already reversed the policy. The government told the court that there's nothing for the courts to resolve now that Biden has replaced the prior administration's 2017 executive order, which had directed the U.S. Department of the Interior to review restrictions on drilling in those oceans and to potentially open them up for leases for fossil fuel exploration. While the Trump administration's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS