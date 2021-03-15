Becton Beats Antitrust Suit After 7th Circ. Revival

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday again threw out an antitrust suit brought by health care providers accusing Becton Dickinson & Co. and others down the distribution chain of conspiring to inflate syringe and catheter prices, after the Seventh Circuit revived the case last year. Dismissing the case with prejudice this time around, U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel said providers Marion HealthCare LLC and Marion Diagnostic Center LLC had failed to adequately allege an antitrust conspiracy or show that the distributors received any quid pro quo from Becton for anticompetitive acts. Instead, she said, it seems evident distributors took rational, commercially...

