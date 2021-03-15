Yakama Nation Urges Justices To Weigh Wash. Jurisdiction

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that Washington state has jurisdiction over any crime involving non-Indians on the tribe's reservation, saying the ruling would mark a major change by giving states the power to decide the extent of federal jurisdiction on tribal lands. The federally recognized Yakama Nation is challenging a Ninth Circuit panel's June decision upholding a federal judge's ruling in favor of Yakima County and the City of Toppenish. A unanimous panel had ruled the state has jurisdiction over any crime involving non-Indians on the...

