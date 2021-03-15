NJ Doc Can't Escape Malpractice Suit Over Bowel Surgery

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday refused to throw out a suit alleging that surgeons at a hospital affiliated with Rutgers University failed to catch a patient's bowel obstruction before surgery, saying the case was not filed too late. The appeals panel affirmed a trial court decision finding that Charles Talian could only have realized something went wrong with his September 2017 surgery nearly two years later, after a friend, who happened to be a doctor, told him his symptoms were likely the result of malpractice. According to the suit, Talian went to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS