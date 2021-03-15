8th Circ. Told $75M Dicamba Ruling Riddled With Errors

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Monsanto urged the Eighth Circuit to undo a $75 million damages award won by a Missouri farm that said the weedkiller dicamba ruined its peach trees, arguing the unconstitutionally excessive damages award for "marginally profitable peach trees" is due to "multiple remarkable errors." In an opening brief dated Friday, Bayer AG-owned Monsanto Co. began its fight against a ruling from U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. that saddled Monsanto and BASF Corp. with a $75 million total judgment resulting from the first trial in multidistrict litigation over the companies' versions of dicamba and the corresponding seeds made to tolerate the...

