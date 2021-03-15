Yahoo Data Breach Deal Objector Seeks Atty Fees At 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An objector to Yahoo's $117 million data breach class action settlement urged the Ninth Circuit Friday to reverse a lower court's denial of attorney fees or an incentive award, saying the judge erred in ruling that he didn't help increase the deal's size. The objector, James McCain, told the appellate court that objectors whose arguments benefit the class are entitled to fees and that U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh was wrong in ruling she would have reached the same conclusion as McCain about the class counsel's attorney fees request being too large. McCain helped increase the settlement fund for class...

