Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yahoo Data Breach Deal Objector Seeks Atty Fees At 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An objector to Yahoo's $117 million data breach class action settlement urged the Ninth Circuit Friday to reverse a lower court's denial of attorney fees or an incentive award, saying the judge erred in ruling that he didn't help increase the deal's size.

The objector, James McCain, told the appellate court that objectors whose arguments benefit the class are entitled to fees and that U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh was wrong in ruling she would have reached the same conclusion as McCain about the class counsel's attorney fees request being too large.

McCain helped increase the settlement fund for class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!