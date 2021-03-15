Old Navy, Banana Republic, Norton Hit With Web Privacy Suits

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Banana Republic, Old Navy and NortonLifeLock have been hit with proposed class actions claiming they violated the Florida Security of Communications Act by intercepting information about visitors to their websites without their knowledge or permission. In three nearly identical complaints, Duval County resident Lauren Holden claims the companies used tracking, recording or "session replay" software to secretly track how consumers interacted with their websites, including mouse movements and clicks, pages or other content they viewed and information they entered. "Such clandestine monitoring and recording of an individual's electronic communications has long been held a violation of the FSCA," Holden claimed, citing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS