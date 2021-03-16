How London Could Become Europe's Arbitration Hub

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- During the transition period that followed the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU, considerable speculation emerged about what might result from a no-deal Brexit. Some optimists looked to Singapore, suggesting a potential future for the City of London as an offshore or midshore European financial services hub. The notable exclusion of financial services from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the U.K. and the EU may provoke renewed interest in that idea.[1] But the Singapore model might be more immediately relevant for arbitration users and practitioners across Europe. Although criminal matters are subject to reciprocal law enforcement and judicial cooperation, no similar...

