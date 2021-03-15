Del. Justices Override Cozen O'Connor DQ In Insurance Fight

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday said a trial court must vacate decisions that disqualified Cozen O'Connor as counsel to an insurer that sued to invalidate a life policy, saying the firm's reputation could unfairly suffer if the disqualification stands. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., writing for a three-justice panel, remanded the case to the First State's Superior Court and upended prior rulings that blocked Cozen O'Connor from representing Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada in the underlying insurance dispute, which has since been resolved. "Cozen O'Connor should not be subject to the potential reputational effect of the trial court's...

