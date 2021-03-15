Senators Ask For AG's Plans On Fighting Copyright Piracy

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee want details from a freshly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland on how he's going to enforce a new law making large-scale illegal streaming a felony. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., respectively the chairman and ranking member of the subcommittee, wrote Garland a letter on Friday asking for information on how the U.S. Department of Justice plans to enforce the Protecting Lawful Streaming Act, which was passed late last year after being tucked into a huge government spending bill. The law makes it a felony for large-scale streaming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS