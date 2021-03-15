5th Circ. Asks Texas Justices To Weigh In On Insurance Row

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit asked the Texas Supreme Court to decide whether courts can consider information outside of a lawsuit's allegations and an insurance contract when deciding whether an insurer has to defend a client, saying the Lone Star State doesn't yet have a definitive ruling on the issue. The appeals court is hearing a coverage dispute between Monroe Guaranty Insurance Co. and BITCO General Insurance Corp. for a drilling company's alleged negligent drilling on an irrigation well. But the Fifth Circuit said it can't issue a ruling unless it knows if it's fair to consider the date when a drilling bit...

