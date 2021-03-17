House Votes To Extend Pandemic-Era Bankruptcy Relief

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Just days before a key deadline, the House on Wednesday easily voted to extend personal and small business bankruptcy relief provisions that were part of last year's pandemic aid packages through March 2022. The relief packages raised the maximum debt limit for small businesses using a streamlined bankruptcy process, and allowed individuals to seek COVID-19-related hardship modifications, among other changes. Bankruptcy provisions in the CARES Act are set to expire March 22, while others included in the December relief package have an end date of Dec. 27. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., sponsored the COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act,...

