Citizenship Paths For 'Dreamers,' Farmworkers Pass House

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The House on Thursday approved two major immigration proposals that would provide a path to lawful status and eventual citizenship for several million "Dreamers" brought to the country as children and farmworkers working without authorization in American agriculture. The American Dream and Promise Act would fulfill a long-sought Democratic goal of letting young undocumented immigrants seek lawful permanent residency if they pass background checks and meet requirements related to education, employment or military service. Along with Dreamers, certain people with Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure would also be eligible. Green card holders can eventually seek citizenship. The bill passed...

