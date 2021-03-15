Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Captive-Insurance Summons Is Abusive, Firm Tells 11th Circ.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An IRS summons seeking 11 years' worth of information on a law firm's captive insurance clients is abusive, the firm told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday, asking it to reverse a lower court's ruling requiring it to comply with the request.

A Georgia federal court erroneously enforced a summons issued by the Internal Revenue Service to Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele LLP, seeking years of documents on the firm's microcaptive legal practice, it said. The IRS request was far too broad and burdensome to comply with, the firm said in its brief.

The summons seeks information on the firm's captive insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!