Orrick Adds Benefits Partner From McDermott In Boston

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has hired a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner, who has over a decade of experience advising clients on federal benefits law and executive compensation, to join its ranks in Boston. Joe Urwitz joined Orrick on Monday as a partner after nearly 10 years at McDermott. Before that, he spent stints at Ropes & Gray LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. "It's a great opportunity for me to practice with a world-class team on transactional matters," Urwitz told Law360 on Tuesday, emphasizing that the new role will allow him to "work with...

